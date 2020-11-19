Mary Fowler passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Mary lived in Lake Forest Park, Washington with her husband Geoff Fowler who passed away on February 21, 2020.

They were married for 42 years. Mary was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John Novak and Helen (Mrkich) Horrell. Mary worked for the Department of Education, Federal Student Loan Division.

Mary is survived by her brother David Horrell (Marge) , Pittsburgh, PA, sisters Helen M. Novak, Seattle, WA, Sister Donna Beck (John) Lewes, DE, Anna Craig, East Pittsburgh, Sharon Sullivan, East Pittsburgh, PA, Her brother Michael Horrell (JoAnne) died November 26, 2018. Mary was blessed with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Mary loved entertaining her friends over food and drinks at her home. Her flamboyant hats, wigs, flowers in her hair and outfits are legendary. Her phone calls to friends all over the country was what every person said they will miss.

Mary loved reading obituaries. She marveled at the incredible lives some of these people lived. I wanted to create the obit she always wanted for herself, then I found this: Brightly colored sunsets, heavenly skies, majestic mountains, the beauty of fresh cut flowers and shining seas are not even half as beautiful as a soul who is serving Jesus out of love, through the wear and tear of an ordinary, unpoetic life.

The saintliest souls are often those who have never distinguished themselves as authors or allowed any major accomplishment of theirs to become the topic of the world's conversations. No, they are usually those who have led a quieter life having carried their sweet bouquets unseen by the world to those they love.

A grave service will be held Friday, November 20 at 11AM . Evergreen Washelli's Funeral Home and Cemetary 11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA

206.362.5200 January 7, 1938 - November 15, 2020



