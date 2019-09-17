If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Our dearly beloved mother, Mary Frances Barnett (Hughes), moved on from this earth on September 6, 2019 at the age of 58 years young. She will be fondly missed by all who knew her. She was more than a mother, she was our friend. She is survived by her mother, Jeanette Howell; her children, Paula Medeiros and Kimberly Hughes; her grandchildren, Kayla Garrison, Charley Garrison, Malachi Jones, Myah Medeiros and Nolan Medeiros; her siblings, Jeannie Colbert (Barnett), Alena Barnett, Donald Barnett, Kenneth Barnett and Michelle Sankey; as well as their children and grandchildren; along with her rekindled love, Kenny Stafford; as well as countless other loved ones and relatives who will forever carry her memory on. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Barnett; and her youngest brother, Robert Barnett. A Celebration of Life Memorial potluck will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 14129 Club Way, Arlington, WA 98223 All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 17, 2019