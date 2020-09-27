Mary Galen lost her battle with cancer and peacefully passed in her fathers home in Lake Stevens, WA.She was surrounded by all who loved her. Mary was the kind of woman who could light up the darkest day. She is survived by her Mother and Father, Mary Rainwater & Michael Galen. Her siblings, Mandy Galen, Marie Galen, Michael Galen, Adam Rainwater and Ryan. Mary will be watching over her 5 children, Gary Cadenhead(23).Austin Galen(18), Mary Robertson(17), Rebecca Robertson(15) and Callie Galen(7). She loved her children to her core. There will not be a day that goes by that she isn't thought of. Mary was the kind of women who spoke exactly what she thought. She had a taste for the finer things in life. Her laugh, smile and loyalty was unmatchable. Once you knew Mary, she embraces you exactly as you are. She was a woman who stood for something. She valued honesty and loyalty. Mary had a love for the Lord that you could see. She was Probverbs woman.

"She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her."

-Proverbs 3:15

"Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you" - John 16:22

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 3rd 2020 at 1pm.

7320 SR92 Lake Stevens, WA 98258

July 14, 1981 - September 17, 2020