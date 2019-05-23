Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Henderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary H. Henderson Mary Helen Henderson died Saturday May 18, 2019 in the hospital following complications from a stroke. Mary's husband, Dick and her three sons, Pat, Chris, and Sean were with her. Mary was born May 29, 1942 in Everett, WA. She lived her first twelve years in Mount Vernon, WA. She relocated to Tacoma, WA, to live with her aunt and uncle and her three older brothers. Mary's Aunt Elvira helped raise her while she lived there. Mary attended St. Leo's grade school and high school where she made many lifelong friends. Mary attended Marylhurst College in Lake Oswego, OR, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree following her internship at St. Vincents hospital in Portland, Oregon. She married Dick Henderson of Tacoma, high school sweetheart, during which they shared over 60 years of their lives together. They had three sons, Pat, Chris, and Sean and are also survived by their spouses, Rae Ann, Noree, and Jody Henderson. They have ten grandchildren, Brady, Aiden, Ryan, Anna, Max, Sofia, Quinlan, Ruby, Ava, and Mason. Mary also had three brothers, Jack (deceased) and Pat O'Leary, who were both Jesuit priests, along with Jerry O'Leary, and Jim Henderson (brother-in-law). Mary spent her working career in healthcare at the lab in Providence Hospital (Everett) and doing health screening (Screenpointe) in Everett and Seattle. Mary was a very personable and caring individual who was loved by everyone and who will be missed greatly. Mary was a co-founder of Archbishop Murphy High School (Everett) where she saw three of her grandchildren graduate from. The school held a special place in her heart. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Archbishop Murphy gymnasium, 12911 39th Ave SE, Everett, WA 98208. A reception will follow in the school cafeteria. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Archbishop Murphy High School.



