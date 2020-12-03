Mary Jane Theresa (Filbin) Sullivan, died unexpectantly on Nov. 24, 2020 in Maricopa, AZ. She was born on June 9, 1940 in Springfield, Illinois to Owen and Jane Filbin. She grew up in Edmonds, Wa and attending Edmonds High school. She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Peacock (Charlie), Margo Swanson (Michael), Matt Vaders, Greg Dinkel (Erica) and Kurtis Dinkel. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grand daughter and five siblings. Mary Jane loved sports, spending time at the beach and vacationing in Mexico. She worked as a school bus driver until earlier this year when the pandemic closed the schools. Her celebration of life will be held in Peoria, AZ. on Dec. 4, 2020 at 11 am.

June 9, 1940 - November 24, 2020