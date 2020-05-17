Mary Jayne Carlburg, 80, went to be with the Lord on the May 12, 2020 after a short illness due to slipping and falling at her home in Mesa, AZ. Her passing was peaceful at Banner Hospital with her husband nearby. Jayne was raised in Wichita, KS, attending West High School and Wichita University, with the arts being her primary interest. She had successful careers working in the banking and secretarial field. Jayne loved driving sports cars including her special one, a corvette. She married Richard (Dick) Carlburg on June 2, 1962 and raised one daughter, Kimberly Rae Carlburg Tucker. Her granddaughter, Elizabeth Jayne Cunningham, also brought many joys to her life. The family moved to the Seattle area where Jayne worked many years at Boeing as an executive secretary. She enjoyed wood carving as her favorite art and was an extremely good woodcarver. Animal photography was her favorite hobby, especially draft horses. She also loved dogs; we always had Dobermans or German Shepherds. Northshore Christian Church is our place of worship when in Everett, WA or using the podcast when in Mesa. She is survived by her husband of 58 years; one daughter; one granddaughter; two sisters, Terry Gresham and Ellen Brown; and many other close relatives and friends. God Bless her.