Mary Joann Rogers, known as Dutchie by family and lifelong friends, has passed away from Cancer at her home on Camano Island, Washington Thursday, May 7, 2020. Mary was born August 19, 1945 in Anacortes, Washington to Betty and Kenneth (Mike) Hammond. Mary loved her family and getting everyone together. At BBQs her baked beans were the hit of the picnic. She enjoyed attending sporting events and school functions for all the nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She loved to help where she could, and providing all sorts of baked goods for PTA fund raisers was one of her favorites. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dennis Rogers; her four children and their spouses, Lisa and Todd Hill, Daniel Liebler, Amy and David Noble, and Kenneth Rogers; her grandchildren, Gabriel, Jessica, Jennifer, Aubree and Wade; her sisters and their spouses, Sandy and Cisco Flores, and Tina and John Harrison. Mary also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that will miss their Aunt Dutchie. A celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer.