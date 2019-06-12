Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Judson Brannon. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

March 9, 1920 - May 21, 2019 Mary Judson Brannon passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 99 years. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, leader, organizer, supporter, and an adventurer. She was a super-mom and a super-achiever long before those terms became fashionable. Service to her family and community brought her great joy and satisfaction. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Mary was born to Henry Hammond Judson and Martha Field Peck on March 9, 1920. She attended St. Nicholas School, Pine Manor Junior College in Massachusetts, and graduated from the University of Washington in 1941 with a degree in English Literature. Following graduation, she attended Tobe-Coburn School of Design in New York City. She returned home to Seattle at the start of World War II. In 1942 Mary met Lt. Richard Brannon, a Naval officer who was in Bremerton, WA waiting for the minesweeper USS Pursuit to be commissioned. They were married May 1, 1943 at Immaculate Conception Church in Seattle. In 2013, accompanied by their entire family, Mary and Dick returned to Immaculate Conception Church to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. In 1953 Mary and Dick settled in Everett, WA where they raised their six children. She was an enthusiastic supporter of all her children's activities, always attending their various games, meets, recitals, and school events. She was Den Mother to a Cub Scout Pack for each of her four boys and leader to a Camp Fire club for her two girls - at one point leading four different groups at the same time. She was a member of the Junior League, The Sunset Club, and the National Society of Colonial Dames. An avid reader, she was a member of the Everett Book Club for over 60 years. Mary and Dick were intrepid, always finding time for adventure, sports, and exploration. They happily packed the family into the station wagon for weekly ski trips to Steven's Pass, for tent camping adventures - Lake Chelan was a favorite - and cross-country drives to visit relatives, always stopping at a National Park along the way. Mary remained very active in Camp Fire after her daughters were grown, contributing to the strengthening of this organization both locally and nationally. She was a board member and past president of the Snohomish County Chapter of Camp Fire as well as serving on the National Board of Directors of Camp Fire. She was the recipient of national Camp Fire's highest adult honor, the WoHeLo Award; as well as the highest adult honor given by Snohomish County Camp Fire, the Gulick Award. Mary was a trustee of Seattle Children's Hospital from 1972-1990; following the example set by her mother (Martha Judson) who was a trustee of Children's from 1942-1974. She served as chair of the board's Membership Committee crossing the state to meet with out-of-area Guilds to keep them personally updated with news from the hospital. In 1985 she was instrumental in founding the Guild Association Board of Seattle Children's Hospital and was an inaugural trustee of this new organization. When she finally retired from the Board, the Mary Judson Brannon Guild was formed as a tribute to her years of service. In 2012, she received the Anna Clise Award for her long service to the hospital. After the children were gone, Mary and Dick enjoyed exploring North America in their AirStream trailer and traveling overseas. They visited over 60 countries worldwide. They were both mega Husky Fans - never missing a game no matter where it way played. To her children's surprise, they hiked down the Grand Canyon in their late 80s in order to have Thanksgiving Dinner at Phantom Ranch on the canyon floor. Mary was very proud to have been chosen to carry the Olympia Torch for a short distance on its way to the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta GA. Mary leaves behind her children, Richard (Vevi) of Champaign, IL; Barbara Sweeney (John) of Everett, WA; James (Holly) of Menlo Park, CA; Steven (Sandy) of Gig Harbor, WA; and Mebie Thompson (Jeff) of Everett, WA. She had 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard; son, Robert (Jana); sisters, Joan and Dolly Judson; and her brother, Henry Judson. Adi Yacatini and Loraini Divalu watched over Mary in her late years. Her family would like to thank them for their devoted and loving care. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2301 Hoyt, Everett, WA 98201. 