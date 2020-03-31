Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathleen Simmons. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 4, 1943 - Mar. 23, 2020 Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Simmons, of Marysville, WA, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at age 76. Kathy was born to Kathleen V. Hessler and Charles W. Hessler on November 4, 1943 in Bellville, IL. She was the oldest of five siblings and grew up in Sun Valley, CA. She married Elmer Leon (Lee) Simmons on October 22, 1966 and had their first child, a daughter, on their first anniversary. She struggled with four more pregnancies that resulted in her having five angel babies waiting for her. She loved being around children, so spent most of her adult life volunteering as a yard supervisor and teacher's aide in California and later in Oregon. In 2011, they moved to Marysville to be near her daughter and three grandchildren. Kathy had a heart attack in 2016 she spent the last four years making friends and being cared for in Marysville Care Center. After struggling with Type-1 Diabetes for 71 of her 76 years, she has gone to spend time with her parents and her five little angels in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Elmer; daughter, Ruth; grandchildren, Rachel, Martin and Stephan; and great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Christopher and Raana. She was loved by many and blessed by all.





Nov. 4, 1943 - Mar. 23, 2020 Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Simmons, of Marysville, WA, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at age 76. Kathy was born to Kathleen V. Hessler and Charles W. Hessler on November 4, 1943 in Bellville, IL. She was the oldest of five siblings and grew up in Sun Valley, CA. She married Elmer Leon (Lee) Simmons on October 22, 1966 and had their first child, a daughter, on their first anniversary. She struggled with four more pregnancies that resulted in her having five angel babies waiting for her. She loved being around children, so spent most of her adult life volunteering as a yard supervisor and teacher's aide in California and later in Oregon. In 2011, they moved to Marysville to be near her daughter and three grandchildren. Kathy had a heart attack in 2016 she spent the last four years making friends and being cared for in Marysville Care Center. After struggling with Type-1 Diabetes for 71 of her 76 years, she has gone to spend time with her parents and her five little angels in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Elmer; daughter, Ruth; grandchildren, Rachel, Martin and Stephan; and great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Christopher and Raana. She was loved by many and blessed by all. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close