Mary L. Nichols Oct. 12, 1961 - April 9, 2020 Mary L. Nichols 58, from College Place passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. She grew up here and attended and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1980. She worked for Kmart for over 30 years and lived in Everett for 25 of those years. She also worked at Royal Casino in Everett. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She loved to travel, play cards, do puzzles, read and watch car races. But more than anything she loved her nieces and nephews and her great nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Carol Nichols; Siblings, Sue (Tom) Arumbul, Dale (Leslie) Nichols, and Debra (Carl) Jeter; nieces and nephews, Jamel (Amanda) Rose, Mataya (Brad) Dodd, Chaney Rose, Dawn (Nate) Wimer, Eric Lienhard, Cason Nichols, Sawyer Nichols, Breanna (Rorry) Studley, Tristan Jeter; great nieces and nephews, Anthony, Aiden, Sienna, Sitara, Bennett, Kyndrid and Riley. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Pauline Nichols, Ernest and Leona Wilmot; aunt, Donna Mae Deford; and uncle, Willy Wilmot. We will plan a celebration of life later. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Association and Walla Walla Hospice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020