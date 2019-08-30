Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Viewing 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L. Wasicki Mary Wasicki (Lane) was born July 13, 1949 and passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Mary succumbed to complications from Lymphoma. Her battle was brief however she fought valiantly and remained the strong, loving, graceful woman that she always was. Mary's daily motto became "One day at a time." Mary graduated from Arlington High in 1967. She achieved her RN in 1969, and served as a dedicated RN for 50 years, 29 of those years were at Delta Rehabilitation Center. Mary and Lewis Wasicki were married on February 13, 1970, together they had four kids, Kevin (Darlene), Jana (Jim), Nick (Charity), and Lisa; grandkids, Jimmy (Kelsey), Jason, Lacey, Colin (Alyssa), Coltin, Colby, greatgrand kid, Jameson; grandkids by love, Keauna, Keira, Kason, Jasper, and many more. Viewing at Weller Funeral Home in Arlington, WA, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5-9pm and September 5, from 9am-5pm. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Noon at the Desrosier home, 17414 100th St NE, Granite Falls WA 98252. A special thank you to the medical staff at Cascade Valley and Providence Hospitals for the exceptional care given to our loved one. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to a .



