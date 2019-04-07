Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lehman. View Sign

Sept. 7, 1926-March 25, 2019 Born September 7, 1926 in Bellingham, WA, to William and Hilda Harris, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Camano Island, WA. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and daughter, Linda Holmes. She is survived by sons, John and Larry; daughters, Mary Carole (Hilding) Larson and Cathy (Timothy) Bailey along with many terrific grandchildren. Mary was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed reading and music. She traveled extensively with her husband spending time every year east of the mountains, fishing and many winters in California. A special thank you to Renee Hemmingsen and her staff at Crest View Adult Family Home for taking such good care of our Mom. She will be missed by family and friends.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019

