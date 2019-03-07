Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Harris. View Sign





Mary Lou (MacDonald) Harris went home to her Heavenly Father on March 2, 2019. There she joins her late husband, Robert Harris; her parents, William and Luella McMaster; her brother, Bill, and sisters, Margaret and Jean. She is survived by her sons, Ron (Sandy) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Bob of Langley, Washington, Mike (Linda) of Florence, South Carolina, and Jim (Tammy) of Maple Valley, Washington. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Mary was born in Mukilteo, Washington on July 9, 1928. She lived in the Mukilteo area where she grew up and graduated from Mukilteo High School. She met the love of her life, Robert Edwin Harris in Everett, Washington and they were married 61 years. They raised the family of four boys living in the Seattle area, Florida, Louisiana, and finally back in the Seattle area, where they eventually retired to Whidbey Island, Washington on the old MacDonald homestead. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a congregant of the South Whidbey Church of Christ. Christ and family were the center of her life and she was the center of her family's life. The family is especially thankful for the Whidbey Health Hospice Care for all the kindness, compassion, and loving care in her final moments. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Island Church, 503 Cascade Avenue, Langley, WA 98260. The family suggests remembrances be made to South Whidbey Church of Christ (360-341-2252) or Central Whidbey Hearts and Hammers (360-720-2114). Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 7, 2019

