Mary LouHoltgeerts Mary Lou Holtgeerts passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, in Anacortes, WA. She was born on February 26, 1936, in Everett, WA to Everett and Valeria (Scott) Hogland. When Mary Lou was six years old her family moved to Mukilteo, WA where she attended Rosehill School and graduated from Everett High School. She then attended Everett Junior College. During high school and college years, she worked at Nash Motors and the General Telephone Company. On June 29, 1956, Mary Lou married Kenneth Holtgeerts. Ken and Mary Lou raised their family in their hometown of Mukilteo. Faith and family were very important in her life, nurtured as a youngster by the family housekeeper. By age 15, Mary Lou was teaching Sunday School at Mukilteo Presbyterian Church. She was an active member at every church she attended and enjoyed bible studies, prayer groups and committees. Throughout Mary Lou's life she loved helping and serving others. She was very active as a mother and grandmother, always being supportive of sporting events and activities. She was a cub scout leader, campfire leader, and active in the inaugural Parent Advisory Committee at the Mukilteo Boys Club with Ken. Many family memories focused around camping, boating, fishing, digging geoducks, oyster gathering, shrimping and crabbing. Upon retirement they moved to Hood Canal and built a home in Brinnon, WA. Retirement years included traveling in their motor home throughout the western U.S. as well as trips with friends to Tahiti and sailing in the Caribbean. Mary Lou looked out for the well-being of others. This was most evident throughout the 10 plus years she devoted as primary caregiver for Ken after his massive stroke at a relatively young age. After Ken's passing, she lived in Anacortes to be closer to her youngest grandchildren. She had a saying, "Bloom where you are planted". At each town she lived in she became active in clubs, the church, and volunteered with community organizations. Mary Lou is survived by her three children: Steve (Patty) Holtgeerts, of Everett; Kristi (Jim) Rosenberger of Mukilteo; and Jeff (Valerie) Holtgeerts of Anacortes; eight grandchildren: Kit (Chelsea) Rosenberger of Port Townsend, WA, Aaron (Charmaine) Rosenberger of Bellevue, WA, Alli Rosenberger of Everett, Caroline (C.J.) Verplogen of Havre, MT, Becca Holtgeerts of Everett, Hannah (Andrew) Brenlan of Auburn, Lucas Holtgeerts of Bellingham, WA, and Henry Holtgeerts of Providence, RI. She was blessed with five great-grandsons. She is also survived by her sister, Kay Hogland Scheller of Mukilteo, and brother, Al (Bunny) Hogland of Marysville. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Kenneth Holtgeerts. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes on January 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 9th St, Anacortes, WA. Memorials may be made to Northwest Hospice, a local Boys & Girls Club, or the Family Ministries Programs at Westminster Presbyterian Church. To share memories of Mary Lou, please sign the online guestbook at:



