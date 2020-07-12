1/1
Mary Louise (Haaland) Webster
1933 - 2020
Mary Louise (Haaland) Webster, age 86, of Marysville, WA passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a long illness. Mary, who was known as "Nana" to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, was born in Clearview, WA on August 12, 1933 to Adolph "Ed" and Gladys (Johnson) Haaland. Nana had lived in the Marysville area for 15 years and prior to that in Wenatchee, WA for 25 years. Nana was married to husband, Harold George Webster, Jr. for 50 Years before he passed away Nov 1999. Nana attended Snohomish High School prior to her marriage in 1949 and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #96, Snohomish, WA for 40+ years. Nana loved the Mariners and rarely missed watching a game.

Nana leaves behind her children, Robin Kinney and Eric Webster, three siblings, Peggy Bailey, Viola Philme, and Wayne Haaland; four grandsons, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Eugene Webster; and siblings, Marjorie Peterson and Don Haaland.

Viewing will be held at Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish, WA on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Graveside services will be conducted by Bauer Funeral Chapel and held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at G.A.R. Cemetery in Snohomish. Services are limited to family only.

Special thanks to the staff of Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County for their care and services.

Nana, we will always carry your memory in our hearts. August 12, 1933 - July 4, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Chapel
701 First Street
Snohomish, WA 98290
3605684126
