Mary Margaret Ramey Mary Ramey, of Everett, WA, died July 23, 2019 after a seven-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born June 29, 1946, to Erich and Katherine Dolgener in Austin, TX. Mary Margaret was married in Austin to Ronald Ramey on September 9, 1967. They moved to Washington State in 1972, where she earned B.A. and MLS degrees at the University of Washington. She had been a librarian in the Kitsap County and Sno-Isle Regional systems. She lived in Everett for 29 years. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; sisters, Anna Barbara Dolgener of Lago Vista, TX, and Elsa Bryan of Garland, TX; and a brother, Erich Dolgener of Austin. There were no services, at her request.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019