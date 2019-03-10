Obituary

Mary Sue Sadler Andersen 1946-2019 "Miss Mary" Mary went home to be with her Lord on February 1, 2019, after battling with a brain tumor for over 20 years. Mary was born in Seattle on May 7, 1946. She was raised in Mercer Island and Bellevue, WA. She met her future husband, Steven Andersen, in 1971 and married him on March 30th of 1974. Together, they had two children, Katrina and Nicholas. Mary and Steve moved to Snohomish, WA, in 1979 where they raised their two children and became an active part of the community. Mary worked for the Snohomish School District for over 25 years as a teacher's aide. The last 20 plus years at Cathcart Elementary where she was best known as "Miss Mary." She was loved by all her kids and was a positive experience each day for them. She also was a great co-worker with the staff. After retiring in 2014, she continued to volunteer at Monroe Christian School and at Full Life Adult Day Care in Everett. Both looked forward to her visits to help with the kids and adults. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margret Sadler. She is survived by her husband, Steven, of 44 years; two children, Nicholas Andersen, Katrina Vannoy, her favorite son-in-Law, Brian Vannoy, and her beloved granddaughters, Abigail and Isabella Vannoy. She is also survived by four siblings: Peggy Ann Cooper (Wayne) of Wenatchee, WA, Donald Sadler (Helen) of Yakima, WA, Marshall Sadler (Doris) of Federal Way, WA, and David Sadler (Betty) of Moses Lake, WA, and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary was a Christian and devoted her life to follow His teachings. Her life is a testimony to her belief in Christ. With the challenges of raising her disabled son, she became closer to her Lord recognizing what a gift he was. She was a great mother and an advocate for him. Mary was known for her infectious smile, great sense of humor, her constant supply of cookies. She loved her Lord, her family, shopping and finding the best bargains. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her church, Echo Lake Community Church, 13306 Lost Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296. The Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on March 16, 2019, at Cathcart Elementary, 8201 188th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98296.



Mary Sue Sadler Andersen 1946-2019 "Miss Mary" Mary went home to be with her Lord on February 1, 2019, after battling with a brain tumor for over 20 years. Mary was born in Seattle on May 7, 1946. She was raised in Mercer Island and Bellevue, WA. She met her future husband, Steven Andersen, in 1971 and married him on March 30th of 1974. Together, they had two children, Katrina and Nicholas. Mary and Steve moved to Snohomish, WA, in 1979 where they raised their two children and became an active part of the community. Mary worked for the Snohomish School District for over 25 years as a teacher's aide. The last 20 plus years at Cathcart Elementary where she was best known as "Miss Mary." She was loved by all her kids and was a positive experience each day for them. She also was a great co-worker with the staff. After retiring in 2014, she continued to volunteer at Monroe Christian School and at Full Life Adult Day Care in Everett. Both looked forward to her visits to help with the kids and adults. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margret Sadler. She is survived by her husband, Steven, of 44 years; two children, Nicholas Andersen, Katrina Vannoy, her favorite son-in-Law, Brian Vannoy, and her beloved granddaughters, Abigail and Isabella Vannoy. She is also survived by four siblings: Peggy Ann Cooper (Wayne) of Wenatchee, WA, Donald Sadler (Helen) of Yakima, WA, Marshall Sadler (Doris) of Federal Way, WA, and David Sadler (Betty) of Moses Lake, WA, and numerous nephews and nieces. Mary was a Christian and devoted her life to follow His teachings. Her life is a testimony to her belief in Christ. With the challenges of raising her disabled son, she became closer to her Lord recognizing what a gift he was. She was a great mother and an advocate for him. Mary was known for her infectious smile, great sense of humor, her constant supply of cookies. She loved her Lord, her family, shopping and finding the best bargains. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her church, Echo Lake Community Church, 13306 Lost Lake Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296. The Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on March 16, 2019, at Cathcart Elementary, 8201 188th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98296. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close