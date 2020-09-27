An Amazingly AWESOME BEAUTIFUL Woman!!! Mama was Always Praying and Loved to Read her Bible and share the word with anyone and especially her family. She was a Strong Prayer Warrior. Beloved Mother of 10 Children total with the spouses numbering 18 (Steve & Tina, Joann & Roger, Michael, Teresa & Jim, Joseph & Sue, Patricia & Steve, Timothy, Robert & Tamara, Mary & Eric, Helene & Jay) Grandma to 37, Great Grandma to 41, and Great Great Grandma to 3. She was So Proud of all her family. What a Legacy her and our Dad(Roy) left. Our Dad passed away 7/7/2007. Mama was our Rock along with our Spouses and most importantly Jesus!! Mom was given Eternal Life on 9/4/2020. She was born 12/25/1932 in Roswell, South Dakota. She was from a family of 4 with 3 brothers(Bill,Dick,Clem Dold). She attended St. Joseph Presentation Academy in California; 1st-12th Grade. She graduated in 1951. She had 51 in her graduating class. She taught Piano. She was such a Beautiful Piano Player herself. Mom met dad while working at Sherman Williams Paint Factory in California. She worked in the office and whenever she walked out into the warehouse dad would whistle at her. They dated from the end of 1953 till April 25 1954 when they were married. Mom touched so many lives. We all miss her smiling face and glittering eyes and her funny little facial expressions and her phone calls with her Beautiful voice that we long to hear again. But we will look heavenward to not only see, but to know that she is at Peace and still smiling free from pain. Mom lives on in each one of our hearts, and in all of those she touched. She is Rejoicing!!! She made it!!! She fought the fight, She finished the race and strongly kept the faith till the very end. Rejoicing with her husband again, her 3 brothers, her sons that went before her( Steve, Michael, Timothy), Grandson Emmanuel, her Mom and Dad, most importantly Jesus whom she Loved So Much. One of Mom's faorite sayings..God Is In Charge!! God is Good!! We Love You Mama, Mom, Mommy and we will all keep going your 7 children--Joann,Teresa,Joseph, Pattie,Robert,Mary,Helene. And all our spouses, Grandkids, Great Grandkids, Great Great Grandkids. Praise God we now have another Angel to watch over us!! Hugs Mama Till We Meet Again XOXOXO

At this time because of the restrictions we will be celerating our Mom with the immediate family only. If you would like to send a card or ? send to: Joann Binkley 221 N. Beacon Point Loop S. Lilliwaup,Washington 98555

December 25, 1932 - September 4, 2020