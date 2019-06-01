May 26, 1942 - May 22, 2019 Mary Ward Scott was born in Baltimore, MD on May, 26, 1942. Her family moved to a small town in Alabama where she was raised. She attended Blackburn College in Illinois where she received a degree in Sociology. After college, she returned to Alabama and got a job as a social worker. Mary was for desegregation, so on March 7, 1965, she participated in the walk for the Civil Rights Demonstration, from Selma to Montgomery, AL alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and many others. Many people in the south were very conservative and because of that, Mary moved to California. After living in California, Mary moved to Snohomish, WA, where she lived until her death. The thread of her life was a sense of compassion for social justice. She lived simply and donated her time, money and things to organizations she believed in. Her passion started with desegregation, "Ban the Bomb", "Anti War", rights for refuges, gay rights, "Save the Earth", and all causes to benefit the world. Mary was an avid reader, gardener and pet owner. Her ashes will be scattered in Snohomish, the town she loved.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 1, 2019