Maryalice Phelps Salget passed from this life on September 29, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born to Helen Blackman Phelps and Benjamin Franklin Phelps in Ellensburg, WA, where she spent her early years on an apple orchard with her older sister, Betty and her younger brother, Walter. After graduating from Central Washington State College with a major in art education, she began her elementary school teaching career in Vancouver, WA. While volunteering at the military hospital near there, she met Bob Salget who was recovering from serious combat wounds. They married and moved to Everett, WA, where they both had deep family roots. Along came Sue Anne, Sally Jo, Sylvia Noel and Steven Paul, their children, in the span of ten years. She loved teaching and returned to that profession, where she earned special attention for her devotion to art and music as central elements in her work. She was promoted to Elementary Art Supervisor for the Everett Public Schools and spent many years sharing her skills and passion for inclusion of art in Elementary Education. She was a tireless advocate for the Arts, for Music, for travel, and all forms of self expression. She shared her zest for life and the beauty of various forms of creativity that are a part of this wonderful human existence, with a large following of Family and Friends. She loved and appreciated having you all in her life and along on her travels, sharing sunsets, fabulous meals, and toasts to beauty, music, and color. She is survived by daughters, Sally and Sylvia, chosen family, Diana, Bev, Caroline and Kit; grandchildren, Meredith, Jessica, Nicholas and Kyrany; great grandchildren, Mateo, Petra, Elle and Aston. She will always be with us, especially when we see a colorful sky, a rising full moon, or hear the jangle of silver bracelets. In remembrance of her, please tell your children that they are beautiful, talented, intelligent and loved. We will hold a Celebration of her Life at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Schack Center for the Arts Educational Fund. She was so proud of Everett for finally establishing a permanent Center for the Arts.





