MaryAnn (Campbell) Hines MaryAnn Hines, born July 4, 1938 at home in Marysville, WA. She departed this life on May 27, 2019 in Monroe, WA. She was 80 years old and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Hines in 1993. She and Bob, owned and operated the Candy Cane Drive Ins in Monroe and Sultan, WA, for 28+ years. MaryAnn enjoyed working with all the employees and thought of them as her family. She was an avid gardener, animal lover and enjoyed helping others. She always wanted her family and friends around her. She didn't particularly care for the cows Bob would bring home though. Neither did her three sons. MaryAnn devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her sons and family: Robert (Dave) Hines and Patty, Doug Hines and Jennifer, and Dan Hines and Brianna; sisters-in-law, Jean Campbell and Joy Beadnell, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10am-12:30pm at Purdy & Kerr Funeral Home, 409 W. Main St., Monroe, WA 98272. (360) 794-7049. Please donate to .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2019