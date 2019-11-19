Marylou Lamar Emnott passed peacefully at her home at Warm Beach, November 12, 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA to Elmer and Dora Lamar in August of 1936. She was the baby, "Bunny" to her older sister, Sheila. As a young girl, she was active in Girl Scouting and loved horses. The family relocated to Everett, WA in the early 1950's and she enrolled at Everett High School. It was there she met Darrell Emnott and they were together ever since. After high school, she went to nursing school and later worked in pediatric and orthopedic clinics. In 1956 she and Darrell married and went on to have four children, Laura (Ken), Chuck (Mary), Darlene (Tom) and Duane (Lisa). She spent a lot of time on the water, sailing and was an avid fisherman, crabber, shrimper and clam digger. Marylou was described by many as vivacious. She loved adventure, travel and good friends. Many of her lifelong friends described her as, "my best friend". After Darrell's passing in 2010, she lived quite independently at their Beach House with her little dachshunds, Amber and then Paris. She was the neighborhood Nana and enjoyed the company of her children, grandchildren and close friends. Memorials: Providence Hospice Foundation, 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500, Everett, WA 98201 or PAWS, 15305 - 44th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98087. A family gathering will take place later this month.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 19, 2019