In Loving Memory Masako Pipkins Aug. 27, 1949 - Nov. 24, 2017 In Loving Memory of the beautiful young women I married and the most fantastic wife a man could have. Mother to our children and grandmother to our Grandsons. It is so hard to believe two years has already past since you left. We find comfort in knowing that you are setting in Heaven with Masayuki watching over all of us. We know that you know that your Mom is now with you, she also was such a great lady. The Grandsons are keeping their promise to you and continuing college and working hard to make you so proud of them. As promised we stay in contact with your family in Japan, Shigeko say's hello and will visit soon. We miss you so much, thank you for being the love of my life for so many many years. We will be together again someday, until then we send our love. Love Dad, Chris, Holly, Lisa, Justin and Randy, and of course the little ones.

In Loving Memory Masako Pipkins Aug. 27, 1949 - Nov. 24, 2017 In Loving Memory of the beautiful young women I married and the most fantastic wife a man could have. Mother to our children and grandmother to our Grandsons. It is so hard to believe two years has already past since you left. We find comfort in knowing that you are setting in Heaven with Masayuki watching over all of us. We know that you know that your Mom is now with you, she also was such a great lady. The Grandsons are keeping their promise to you and continuing college and working hard to make you so proud of them. As promised we stay in contact with your family in Japan, Shigeko say's hello and will visit soon. We miss you so much, thank you for being the love of my life for so many many years. We will be together again someday, until then we send our love. Love Dad, Chris, Holly, Lisa, Justin and Randy, and of course the little ones. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 22, 2019

