1/1
Matthew Booth
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Booth, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend
Matthew J. Booth, 39, of Marysville, died July 27th, 2020 suddenly and unexpectantly at home. He was born April 26th, 1981 in Everett, WA, the son of Darryl and Mary Jo Booth. He attended Marysville schools and graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 1999, where he was a dedicated member of the swim team and the baseball team.
Matthew was an avid sports enthusiast and loved spending time with his family and especially his nieces and nephews. A recent highlight was his renting a jet ski for the whole family to enjoy at a family campout. He was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana and was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville. His faith was important to him as evidenced by his Bible at his bedside and more importantly his Christ-like actions exhibited to those around him.
Matthew was an inspiration to those who knew him through his diligent work to overcome some mental health adversities which he struggled with since his 20's. We will always remember Matt as a kind, thoughtful and gentle soul with a huge heart. We will miss his warm hugs he offered so generously to all of his family and friends.
Matthew is survived by his parents Darryl and Mary Jo of Marysville; his brother Daniel and sister-in-law Raluca, brother Mark, sister Carrie and brother-in-law Michael. He also leaves his nieces, Michaela and Lena and nephews Caleb, Aden and Dakota. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A gathering to celebrate Matt's life will be scheduled at a later date.

April 26, 1981 - July 27, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved