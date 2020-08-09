Matthew Booth, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend

Matthew J. Booth, 39, of Marysville, died July 27th, 2020 suddenly and unexpectantly at home. He was born April 26th, 1981 in Everett, WA, the son of Darryl and Mary Jo Booth. He attended Marysville schools and graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 1999, where he was a dedicated member of the swim team and the baseball team.

Matthew was an avid sports enthusiast and loved spending time with his family and especially his nieces and nephews. A recent highlight was his renting a jet ski for the whole family to enjoy at a family campout. He was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana and was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville. His faith was important to him as evidenced by his Bible at his bedside and more importantly his Christ-like actions exhibited to those around him.

Matthew was an inspiration to those who knew him through his diligent work to overcome some mental health adversities which he struggled with since his 20's. We will always remember Matt as a kind, thoughtful and gentle soul with a huge heart. We will miss his warm hugs he offered so generously to all of his family and friends.

Matthew is survived by his parents Darryl and Mary Jo of Marysville; his brother Daniel and sister-in-law Raluca, brother Mark, sister Carrie and brother-in-law Michael. He also leaves his nieces, Michaela and Lena and nephews Caleb, Aden and Dakota. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A gathering to celebrate Matt's life will be scheduled at a later date.

April 26, 1981 - July 27, 2020