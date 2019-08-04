Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew D. Hagen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew David Hagen Matthew Hagen was born on January 23, 1986 to Alfred (Rusty) and Rita Hagen in Everett, WA,. Matthew was the youngest of four brothers. Matt was a hard worker. No job was too hard or too dirty to take on. He worked helping his Aunt and Uncle Bartleheimer on their family dairy farm and community food bank garden in Snohomish, WA. He helped his grandpa, Henry White in Arkansas run his family flea market. He loved playing his guitar, listening to music, and being with family and friends. Most of all Matt loved his son, Devlen, and was looking forward to watching him grow up and sharing his life. Matt always gave more than he had to someone in need. He had a wonderful smile and twinkle in his eyes, that will be forever missed by family and friends. Matthew passed away August 27, 2018 at his home in Maryville, WA. He was preceded in death by his loving father. He is survived by his mother; three brothers, Brian, Benjamin (Kaleo) and Samuel and son, Devlen. A Celebration of life will be August 17, 2019, 11am at Atonement Free Lutheran Church, 6905 172nd St. NE, Arlington, WA,



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019

