Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew E. Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Erickson Wallace Matt passed away peacefully in his home in Everett, WA on May 8, 2019 at the age of 62. Matt was born on March 6, 1957 in Pasadena, CA. He was the fourth son to Carolyn and Malcolm Wallace. Matt finished his career with Peregrine Manufacturing, which he helped build with his brother Kirk. There, he regularly shared the life lessons he learned in previously held positions as a clerk at Safeway in his youth and his work as machinist at Vard Newport, Western Gear, and Northwest Gears. His investment and dedication to training the skills of gear and general machining, tooling, and design, and aerospace manufacturing will remain in the lives of many grateful team members. Matt's peers articulated their love of his creativity in problem solving, his unique humor exhibited in pranks, and his dedication to excellence in his expertise. Matt loved to travel and hike. Throughout his life he visited many of the states as well as Canada, Mexico, Germany, and Russia. He hiked many areas of Washington, the Olympic Peninsula being his favorite. His passion for the outdoors extended into his daily life with the tidiness and care of a well-manicured lawn and yard. Not a blade of grass was ever out of place. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Carolyn Wallace. He is survived by his daughter, Darci Waschell and her husband, Corey; his son, Levi Wallace and his wife Abby; five grandchildren, the light of his life, Tanner, Cohen, Alaina, Cannon, and Mace, and his four brothers and their wives, Kirk and Barb, Brad and Wendy, Mark and Denise, and several nieces and nephews. Services for Matt will be held on June 9, 2019 at Northview Community Church at 2:00 with a reception following the service.



Matthew Erickson Wallace Matt passed away peacefully in his home in Everett, WA on May 8, 2019 at the age of 62. Matt was born on March 6, 1957 in Pasadena, CA. He was the fourth son to Carolyn and Malcolm Wallace. Matt finished his career with Peregrine Manufacturing, which he helped build with his brother Kirk. There, he regularly shared the life lessons he learned in previously held positions as a clerk at Safeway in his youth and his work as machinist at Vard Newport, Western Gear, and Northwest Gears. His investment and dedication to training the skills of gear and general machining, tooling, and design, and aerospace manufacturing will remain in the lives of many grateful team members. Matt's peers articulated their love of his creativity in problem solving, his unique humor exhibited in pranks, and his dedication to excellence in his expertise. Matt loved to travel and hike. Throughout his life he visited many of the states as well as Canada, Mexico, Germany, and Russia. He hiked many areas of Washington, the Olympic Peninsula being his favorite. His passion for the outdoors extended into his daily life with the tidiness and care of a well-manicured lawn and yard. Not a blade of grass was ever out of place. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Carolyn Wallace. He is survived by his daughter, Darci Waschell and her husband, Corey; his son, Levi Wallace and his wife Abby; five grandchildren, the light of his life, Tanner, Cohen, Alaina, Cannon, and Mace, and his four brothers and their wives, Kirk and Barb, Brad and Wendy, Mark and Denise, and several nieces and nephews. Services for Matt will be held on June 9, 2019 at Northview Community Church at 2:00 with a reception following the service. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close