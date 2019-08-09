Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gorman Funeral Home - Converse Chapel 1147 Cheyenne St. Douglas , WY 82633 (307)-358-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

May 13, 1969 - July 31, 2019 Matthew Henry Cargill was born Tuesday, May 13, 1969. Matthew left us Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after suffering a massive, unexpected heart attack from which he was unable to be resuscitated. He is loved and survived by many, including his parents, Kaarin Cargill, M. Herb and Rhoda Cargill; his fiancée, Raeann Brayton; his sisters, Emilia Cargill Naylor, Amanda Cargill Scarcella, Martha Cargill; and half sister and brother Christa Cargill DeHaven and Mark H. Cargill; and many other extended family members, in addition to countless beloved friends and acquaintances. Matthew was always different, with one foot over the line. He had a larger-than-life, pedal-to-the-metal personality: from his blazing red hair to his boisterous laugh and boundless generosity, it was impossible to know him without knowing the things he cared passionately about. It is an understatement to say he made a vivid impact and indelible impression upon everyone he met. Those that know and love him know that things were either done Matthew's way … or the wrong way! A kind, tenderhearted spirit, he tried to wrap up in a gruff exterior, Matthew was a teacher, friend, father, fierce supporter and loving source of strength to nearly everyone he met, and to any pet he met. A lifelong hunter, gun aficionado, wood craftsman, fisher, reader and learner, cribbage player, poker player, and artisan. Matthew had many walks in life from growing up on his family's farm outside of Silvana, WA, to working as a milker on a dairy farm, a brief stint as a logger in the Pacific Northwest, to driving for UPS, to a career in the Wyoming oil fields as a geologist. He loved the wide-open plains and wild Wyoming high country and lived there these past 10 years. Matthew moved to Laramie, WY to complete his Bachelor of Science in Geology, which he did; graduating with Honors in May 2012 from University of Wyoming. It was an achievement of which he was very proud. Matthew immediately became a part of oil field work in Wyoming working proudly in the Powder River Basin oil fields. Though our hearts ache, we will not gather to mourn, rather, we will gather in Silvana, WA on Saturday, August 24, 2019, to celebrate his life and share memories of the joy, passion and just plain loudness, in which every project and plan reverberated. An additional celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Laramie, WY where he made his home with Raeann and their kids: Porkpie, Puffnubbin, Mr. Corkles, and Ginger. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, WY assisted the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at



