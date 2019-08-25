Matthew Ryan Willis Matthew Ryan Willis, age 30 went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday August 5, 2019. Born March 2, 1989 in Arlington, WA, to Gary Willis and Diana Wagner. He lived in Darrington, WA, where he spent his entire life. He enjoyed being in the mountains hunting, fishing, and camping, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Josey, along with his two beautiful daughters, Amelya Rose and Ellie May Willis all of Darrington. He leaves behind his dad, Gary Willis (Rosetta) his mom, Diana Wagner (Kyler) and his beloved granny, Eula Sanders. He also had five step brothers and sisters, Daniel Nations (Angela), Travis Nations (Kaila), Jeniffer Romer (Cliff), Jesse Nations, Becky Meeks (Emery) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Come and share memories at a Celebration of Life, August 31, 2019, 1pm at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 45631 SR -530 Darrington, followed by a dinner at the Community Center.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019