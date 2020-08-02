1/
Matthew Sellers
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew William Sellers died peacefully on July 11th, 2020 with his family by his side. Matt was born on August 11, 1974 in Renton, WA. Matt is survived by his wife Ashley, his children Kira, Carson, Miquela and McKenna, his sister Carrie and mother Margaret. Matt was a kindhearted and charismatic man with energy that could ignite a room. He will be missed but never forgotten. In lieu of a funeral, Matt just wanted people to remember him in a positive way and keep his memory full of life and love.

August 11, 1974 - July 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved