Matthew William Sellers died peacefully on July 11th, 2020 with his family by his side. Matt was born on August 11, 1974 in Renton, WA. Matt is survived by his wife Ashley, his children Kira, Carson, Miquela and McKenna, his sister Carrie and mother Margaret. Matt was a kindhearted and charismatic man with energy that could ignite a room. He will be missed but never forgotten. In lieu of a funeral, Matt just wanted people to remember him in a positive way and keep his memory full of life and love.

August 11, 1974 - July 11, 2020