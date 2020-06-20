Matthew (Matt) Vanderberg entered the world on August 13, 1957 and left it on May 12, 2020. He was only 62 years young.



Matt was a wizard when it came to electronics and thoroughly enjoyed his work as an electronics technician. Matt's love of music and photography provided him with great enjoyment as well as an escape from the trials of the day-to-day. Matt was the best friend that anyone could ever want and more. He had a gentle spirit, a kind heart, and was as loyal as they come. Matt will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



Matt left behind Alicia his partner of 34 years that he loved dearly, her three children Sherrie, Robert, and Ginger. His three children David, Anthony and Christie Lee. His sister, Karen, always held a place in his heart as well. Matt was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Juanita, and his grandson Wesley.



August 13, 1957 - May 12, 2020



