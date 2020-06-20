Matthew Vanderberg
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew (Matt) Vanderberg entered the world on August 13, 1957 and left it on May 12, 2020. He was only 62 years young.

Matt was a wizard when it came to electronics and thoroughly enjoyed his work as an electronics technician. Matt's love of music and photography provided him with great enjoyment as well as an escape from the trials of the day-to-day. Matt was the best friend that anyone could ever want and more. He had a gentle spirit, a kind heart, and was as loyal as they come. Matt will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Matt left behind Alicia his partner of 34 years that he loved dearly, her three children Sherrie, Robert, and Ginger. His three children David, Anthony and Christie Lee. His sister, Karen, always held a place in his heart as well. Matt was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Juanita, and his grandson Wesley.

August 13, 1957 - May 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved