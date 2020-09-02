Maurice Walter Edlund

Maury was born on December 8, 1923 in Davenport, WA and passed away at the age of 96 in Stanwood, WA on August 17, 2020. After graduating from East Stanwood High School in 1941, Maury joined the US Marine Corps and served in the South Pacific during World War II. Following his service, he attended Everett Junior College and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Banking and Finance. After a brief career in banking, he worked in the frozen vegetable industry that included 20 plus years as Quality Control Director for Twin City Foods Inc.

Maury enjoyed a lifetime passion for athletics. He was the captain of the undefeated 1947 West Coast Champion Everett Junior College football team, baseball coach for all three of his sons, avid golfer and bowler and most importantly, a dedicated fan of his grandchildren's sporting events. Family was Maury's most important and greatest pleasure in life. He was a devoted husband and a proud father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his resilience, modesty, strength of character and being a true gentleman. And he absolutely loved a strong cup of coffee, pinochle, dancing to Scandinavian music and Mom's apple pie.

Maury is survived by his three sons Mark (Ruth), Steve (Darcy) and Kirk (Brenda); six grandchildren Erik, Annette, Peter, Ian, Jack and Luke as well as many extended family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by Jeannette his wife of 62 years, his parents Oscar and Mildred Edlund, his brothers Warren, Laverne and Arvin, his sister Phyllis and his grandson Matthew.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. Memorials can be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbertson's Funeral Home in Stanwood.

December 8, 1923 - August 17, 2020