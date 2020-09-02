1/1
Maurice Edlund
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maurice Walter Edlund
Maury was born on December 8, 1923 in Davenport, WA and passed away at the age of 96 in Stanwood, WA on August 17, 2020. After graduating from East Stanwood High School in 1941, Maury joined the US Marine Corps and served in the South Pacific during World War II. Following his service, he attended Everett Junior College and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Banking and Finance. After a brief career in banking, he worked in the frozen vegetable industry that included 20 plus years as Quality Control Director for Twin City Foods Inc.
Maury enjoyed a lifetime passion for athletics. He was the captain of the undefeated 1947 West Coast Champion Everett Junior College football team, baseball coach for all three of his sons, avid golfer and bowler and most importantly, a dedicated fan of his grandchildren's sporting events. Family was Maury's most important and greatest pleasure in life. He was a devoted husband and a proud father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his resilience, modesty, strength of character and being a true gentleman. And he absolutely loved a strong cup of coffee, pinochle, dancing to Scandinavian music and Mom's apple pie.
Maury is survived by his three sons Mark (Ruth), Steve (Darcy) and Kirk (Brenda); six grandchildren Erik, Annette, Peter, Ian, Jack and Luke as well as many extended family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by Jeannette his wife of 62 years, his parents Oscar and Mildred Edlund, his brothers Warren, Laverne and Arvin, his sister Phyllis and his grandson Matthew.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. Memorials can be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbertson's Funeral Home in Stanwood.

December 8, 1923 - August 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved