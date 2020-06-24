Moe Whitney passed peacefully June 16, 2020 at his home in Marysville at the age of 90 surrounded by Family.
Moe was born Sept. 18, 1929 in Port Gamble, Wa. The son of Roy and Dorothy Whitney. The Family moved to Everett, where he graduated from Everett Hgh School class of 1948. He was always involved with sports, lettering in baseball. He was in the Hi-Q Team. Upon graduation, he joined the US Navy and was stationed in Newport RI. He was deployed on the Charles P. Cecil Destroyer. On July 22, 1949 in Newport, he married his high school sweetheart Florence French "Flo". They shared over 70 years of marriage, always taking care of each other. They enjoyed a good life together filled with family and many close friends.
Moe worked for Everett Transmission later becoming Kaman Bearing for 39 years. Moe retired in 1991 as Kaman's Regional Manager. Most of all, he enjoyed the people that worked with him in "The Shop".
After retiring, Moe and Flo enjoyed many family gatherings and BBQ's with their kids and grand kids at their lot at Lake Connor Park, trips to Reno and their Friday night dinners out at the VFW and The Eagles of Everett.
Moe was a sports fan, the Mariners, Seahawks and Huskies. If there was a game on he was watching! He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf.
He is survived by his loving wife Florence, children Dennis (Peri) Whitney of Marysville, Kathy Houk of Flordia and Denise (Tim) Morelli of Marysville. Grandchildren Jason and Jeremy, Stacie and Ryan and Anthony and Alyese, 17 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn and Marjorie. Brothers Ken, Bill, Orville and Gene.
Dad, we will always be thankful for the love and support you gave us. We will miss your Sunday morning "Pancakes" and witty sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 19, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 at Kellogg-Marsh Grange in Marysville.
Any donations in Moe's name may be made to Marysville Fire Dept. (EMT) or the the charity of your choice. September 18, 1929 - June 16, 2020
