Maurine "Mo" Emily Murray passed peacefully, surrounded by her family the evening of October 27th, 2020. A devoted Christian, she went home to be with her Lord Father. She was 89 years old. Maurine was born on April 2, 1931 to Alice Coleman and Ralph Gerards in La Grande Oregon. She was the eldest of two children. She developed friendships that would endure for a lifetime. "The Gals" would regularly reunite throughout the years for adventures. She graduated from College of Puget Sound in 1953 with a BA in Home Economics where she was part of the Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity. She also became a charter member of the Gamma Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi sorority in 1953. Maurine and her first husband raised three boys, mostly in Everett, where they moved in 1957. Kevin, David, and Jeffrey kept her on her toes, and she was often busy, involved with their many antics and activities. Along with their sports endeavors, she was also highly involved in their Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops. At their schools, she participated in the PTA where she received a Golden Acorn award in 1971. For herself, Maurine also kept busy with hobbies of her own. She competed in ballroom dancing for many years, dazzling viewers in beautiful sequined dresses. Maurine loved to sew, and she was particularly fond of quilting. Throughout the years, she gifted each of her family members with at least one special quilt. She was also an active member of PEO, a quilting club, Everett Doll and Toy Collectors, and Antique Addicts. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Everett where she sang in the choir, served as a deacon, taught Sunday and Vacation Bible School, and worked as the secretary for a period of time. She also enjoyed traveling and made trips to the Holy Land, several countries in Europe, Australia, and many other places. Along with playing the piano, she also loved, and was best known for playing the flute. She spent some time in the Everett Symphony and played "Jesus Loves Me" for baptisms at her church. She would periodically host piano performances at her home where there was nearly always classical music playing. Her love of music is something she has passed on to her family. She married Everett Murray in November of 1982. He would turn out to be the love of her life and a profound addition to the family. Their favorite things to do were spend time at the ocean and go antiquing. He would be the one to start her love of Mercedes and their involvement in the Mercedes Benz club. Her time with Everett would be cut short - he passed away from cancer in 1988. She never remarried. Maurine was a devoted grandmother (known by Grammy and Gram) to her four grandchildren (Emilee, Jacob, Laura, and Ian). She loved to spend quality time with them and spoil them rotten (as Grandma's do). Just as she had with her sons, she enjoyed being involved with and encouraging the activities and passions of her grandchildren. She attended sporting events, music concerts, plays, graduations, hosted sleepovers and pool parties, and took them on special day trips. Even if it meant traveling to be a part of them.

She was so incredibly proud of all her family and would tell anyone who would listen - including the server at whatever restaurant we might be at. Her family always knew just how much she loved them. Maurine's impact on her family and community was immence. She lived an incredibly full and vibrant life. And while we celebrate her reunion with her departed friends and family, as well as being in the arms of the Lord, she will be sorely missed.

Maurine was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Ralph, and brother Edwin. She leaves behind her three sons and their wives - Kevin (Julie), David (Celia), and Jeff (Ashlee), her four grandchildren - Emilee Berry (Josh), Jake Mackey, Laura Mackey (Kyle Jaeger), and Ian Mackey, as well as her step-grandchildren - Iris and Nina Scott.

Due to Covid-19, a small graveside service will take place. The family hopes to have a larger celebration of life with all whose lives she touched when it becomes safe to do so.

April 2, 1931 - October 27, 2020