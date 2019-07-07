In Loving Memory Maury Walter McNeil My Father MwM This is how I felt and what I wanted to say when you left us on July 9, 2016. My father was a man of many talents, and many times I heard as he swore, I always went back for a little more. I'm sitting writing this for you, oh my father, if you knew how much I'm missing you. I want to curse and cry in pain, but what would I stand to gain. God, please help me to explain. I can't accept you died in pain. I stuck by your side as I watched your loved ones come to pay respects to an amazing man. As we reminisce about this man, I wish I could sit with him -- That I love you with my heart and soul and never, ever let him go. My father's my hero, I told him as we hugged and cried 'til tear ducts dried. Questions I had now, died inside. This man I love -- was robbed of time -- I took for I was blind, I could not see the small fine line -- Now I sit and of it all. Father, you will never be forgotten. Aaron C. McNeil
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019