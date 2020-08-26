1/1
Max F. Spromberg
1937 - 2020
Max F. Spromberg was born on June 11, 1937 in Sultan, Washington to Max and Elizabeth Spromberg. He was raised in Granite Falls Washington and graduated from Granite Falls HS in 1957. He worked at Miller Shingle until he retired after 38 years. He devoted much of his free time building and giving away detailed birdhouses to all of his friends. He was raised with his 4 brothers- Edwin, John, Charles and Dale, and his 2 sisters - Gertrude and Maxine.

Max is survived by the love of his life Chick of 46 years and son Max Jr. (Nancy), son Jeff , daughter Tammie (Anthony), 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Max passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 in his home in Granite Falls at the age of 83 and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

June 11, 1937 - August 18, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
