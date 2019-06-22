Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Elaine Kelly. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

August 1, 1921 - June 12, 2019 Maxine Elaine Kelly was born on August 1, 1921 to her parents, Guy Ernest Terhune and Pearl Olive Albee Terhune. She was born and raised in Granite Falls, WA and attended school there. She was a high school cheerleader and left school to marry the love of her life, John (Jack) Henry Kelly. They were married on October 5, 1940. Shortly after getting married, Jack deployed in the Pacific Campaign during World War II. After the war, they went to Seward, AK where Jack worked as a Lineman and they also ran the ambulance for the Seward area. This was also the time they started their family. In 1955, they returned to Snohomish County to be closer to family and purchased their existing home in Lake Stevens, WA. Maxine started working at the canneries in Snohomish, WA and later spent 40+ years at Snohomish Chalet (Delta). At Delta, she became a Nursing Assistant and then became the Activities Director and Bus Driver. As the Activities Director, her heart of gold showed through her "down to earth" personality. She spent over 30 years bringing laughter, music and sunshine to a large group of severely handicapped individuals. She helped them with crafts like ceramics and got them out of their home to take weekly adventures in the school bus to new and fun destinations. For many years as the "bus driver", during the weeks before Christmas, she would take busloads of residents out at night to see the Christmas lights in the community. After a long career and retirement, she still returned, only this time as a volunteer, for many more years. She was involved in Lake Stevens PTA, as a polling worker during elections, bowling league and loved to participate in her many activities at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Everett, WA. At home, she loved gardening, spending countless hours with grandchildren, her dogs and playing cards. Maxine and Jack traveled in their motorhome to many places in the United States. They also went every chance they could to their cabins in Grayland, WA to enjoy the ocean and have friends over. The Lord welcomed Maxine peacefully home on June 12, 2019 with family and friends at her side. She spent her last three years of her life, living with Timm and Cindy in Port Angeles, WA and at her home in Lake Stevens. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Linda Cooper of Lynnwood, WA; and her two sons, Guy (Kristy) Kelly of Snohomish and Timm (Cindy) Kelly of Port Angeles; 10 grandchildren, Chad (Cheryl) Kelly, Monica Thomas, Neil (Christy) Kelly, Sara Cooper, Paul (Tiffany) Kelly, Erica (Kevin) Foster, Patrick (Lynzy) Kelly, Dana Cooper, Tyler (Chrissy) Kelly and Meredith (Erik) Lokkins; 27 great grandchildren, Kyle Kelly, Chad John Kelly Jr., Lela Thongdy, Ashley Kelly, Jared Reirchert, Drayven Thomas, Angela Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Katelyn Kelly, Kiah Kelly, Eden Kelly, Diana Edinger, Elise Edinger, Griffin Eulenberg, Lela Thongdy, Jeremiah Thongdy, Amelia Thongdy, Makara Thongdy, Joshua Cooper, Elijah Cooper, Alaina Cooper, Johan Cooper, Kelley Foster, Brianna Kelly, Kaleb Kelly, Oliver Kelly and Charlee Kelly; four great-great grandchildren, Jackson Kelly, Bryson Kelly, Ember Thomas, Faith Hardy; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Henry (Jack) Kelly; son, Michael John Kelly; parents, Guy and Pearl Terhune; sisters, Mabel (Leon) Lewis, Marie (Eric) Bryce, Helen (Norman) Ronning. Mass service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow Mass service at Henson Hall with burial at American Legion Cemetery, Granite Falls at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery.





