Maxine Helms
1922 - 2020
Maxine Mary Helms 98, Maxine was born on April 16, 1922 in Stamford, Nebraska and passed away on July 20, 2020 in Stanwood, WA. She had taken care of over 120 children from the Children's Home Society and was a foster mother for the State of Washington, taking care of mostly babies. She ran her own home day care for 22 years in her home in Mountlake Terrace which she lived in for over 70 years. Maxine had been a Charter Member of the Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace for 54 years, where she volunteered. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Truman "Smokey" Helms and her son in law, Lyle Krieger. She is survived by her children; Dan (Kathy) Helms, Valerie Krieger, Margaret "Peggy" (Larry) Hayden and Marlene Helms, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Cemetery, Lynnwood, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Hospice who took such good care of her. April 16, 1922 - July 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
