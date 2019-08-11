May 4, 1929 - July 15, 2019 Maxine Y. Streeter passed peacefully to her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019 with family at her side. She was born May 4, 1929 in Everett, WA to Lois and Delmer Adams of Anacortes, WA. She was preceded in death by husband, Raymon Streeter; and grandson, Ryan S. Walsh. She is survived by her children, Kathy Sallade, Michael (Linda) Walsh, Thomas Walsh, Timothy Walsh and Robert B. Walsh, Jr.; grandchildren, Gina, Shaune, Danielle, Justin, Andrew and Jessica; great grandchildren, Chase, Torie, Landon, Sydnie and Henry; along with many dear nieces, nephews, good friends and their families. Maxine worked at Scott Paper for 26 years, raising her family in Everett. She was also a longtime member of the Elks Emblem Club. She split her time between Arizona and Washington for many years. The following is a saying she had tucked away for family to find, printed from a Dear Abby column: Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow; I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift upligting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there; I did not die. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten for her giving and accepting soul. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Viking Hall, Silvana, WA from 3:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019