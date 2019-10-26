Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Mayedene "Dena" Zachry Morton We miss you, so much Dena. You can shed tears that she is gone, Or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back, Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, Or you can be full of the love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she is gone, Or you can cherish her memory, and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back, Or you can do what she would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on. By David Harkins Lovingly, Dad, Mom, Bruce, Wayne, David, Kevin and Families

In Loving Memory of Mayedene "Dena" Zachry Morton We miss you, so much Dena. You can shed tears that she is gone, Or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back, Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, Or you can be full of the love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she is gone, Or you can cherish her memory, and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back, Or you can do what she would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on. By David Harkins Lovingly, Dad, Mom, Bruce, Wayne, David, Kevin and Families Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close