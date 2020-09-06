Megan Lee Barney, born September 15, 1995 in Redmond, WA, departed this life suddenly and too soon on August 20, 2020 in Seattle, WA at the age of 24. Megan graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 2014, and then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Eastern Washington University. She loved dogs, snowboarding, water sports, running, hiking, and spending time with her family and friends as well as her boyfriend Alex. Megan is survived by her parents, Julie Johnson (husband Tillis) of Monroe and Joe Barney of Bothell, sister Erin Barney of Monroe, grandmother Donelle Holcomb of Arlington, grandfather Norm Felix of Monroe, her boyfriend Alex Sando of Snohomish, and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service celebrating Megan's life will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM at View Church in Clearview, WA. Limited attendance by invite only, her service will be streamed as well for those unable to be there. An open house reception to follow at 1 PM at Tillis & Julie Johnson's home in Monroe. The link to the service will be posted on the Purdy & Kerr website as well as via Facebook the day of service. The family would like to thank everyone for the well wishes and contributions on behalf of Megan. She loved you all! September 15, 1995 - August 20, 2020