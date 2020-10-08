Megan Jewel Harris was born September 16, 1992 in Everett, WA, the fourth child of Celia and Greg. Six years later, her sister Sarah was born, bringing Megan an inseparable playmate and confidant to walk through life with. Megan was a creative and curious child, eager to explore the world around her and have new experiences.

After graduating from Getchell Highschool in 2011, Megan began working at Kaiser Permanente (then Group Health Cooperative). She was eager to learn and expand her skills and made many good friends. Ever hard working and determined to support herself and set herself up for her future, she also began working a second job in 2018 at Sally's Beauty Supply, where she got to explore her interest in hair and makeup.

Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Megan would agree she was a free spirit and a fearlessly outspoken advocate for the values she believed in. She was a brilliant artist, from drawing and painting to woodwork and poetry, she never stopped creating. In her short time on this earth, she created many masterpieces her friends and family will treasure forever. She loved her pets so much, cat Tigger and dogs Daisy, Kaiden and then Briley. She often spent her free time taking them to the dog park or river.

Megan inspired those around her with her perseverance and determination in the face of challenges. She had more than her fair share come her way, but she didn't let it slow her down. Instead, she helped those around her by sharing her struggles openly and encouraging others to take pride in who they are and what they overcome. She was strong. She gave great hugs.

Megan and her older brother Devin also had a special bond, working on projects together and always being there for each other. They enjoyed taking trips together on his motorcycle in the past few years, visiting Snoqualmie Pass often, exploring the Olympic Peninsula and Washington State's natural beauty on both sides of the mountains. They were camping together outside of Winthrop, WA on September 6 when they were in an accident and Megan was killed.

Megan is survived by her siblings Erika Mills (Aaron), Devin Harris (Corinne), Amber Stone (Jason), Sarah Harris (Sam), mother Celia Dawn, Grandfathers Victor Crowley and Wayne Harris (Jean), Grandmother Amirah Baier and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Megan's friends and family are invited to a socially distanced outdoor gathering in celebration of her life at a farm in Hamilton, WA on October 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Black Lives Matter in Megan's memory.

