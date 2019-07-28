Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Meghan Elise Stivers May 24, 1985 - July 29, 2011 My 26 year old daughter was killed by a drunk driver eight years ago. My heart was broken and I miss her each and every day. It saddens me to contnue to hear of DUI incidents and deaths which can so easily be prevented. Please discuss this issue with your family and friends and become part of the solution. DUI IS NOT AN ACCIDENT, IT IS A CHOICE! PLEASE DON'T DRINK OR DRUG AND DRIVE! Meghan's Mom

