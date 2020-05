In Loving Memory Meghan Elise Stivers May 24, 1985 - July 29, 2011 Happy 35th Birthday Meghan! Life with you was much too fleeting. Now only half my heart is beating. I miss you more than words can say. Although we seem so far apart, You're always here within our hearts. Love & miss you forever! Mom & family DUI is not an Accident. It is a CHOICE! Please make better choices!



