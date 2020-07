5/24/1985 - 7/29/2011

It has been nine long years since you were suddenly taken from us by a drunk driver. You are always in my thoughts and my heart. Your loss has been hearbreaking and you are missed daily.

DUI is not an ACCIDENT

It is a CHOICE!

Please make better choices & don't drink/ use drugs and drive!

Meghan's Mom & Family

Meghan Elise Stivers In Loving Memory