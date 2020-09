Melanie Lynn Love died on April 5, 2020. She was one of the casualties of the Covid virus. Gone to glory before her was mother, father, Karen, Doug, John, and Kelly Reagan. Melanie is survived by her brother Kenneth Dale Reagan Jr. Years earlier Melanie had lost her two children, Donald and Angela Love, who died before her. Her funeral and memorial is postponed until the one year anniversary of her death, virus permitting. Love you, sister!

February 13, 1957 - April 5, 2020