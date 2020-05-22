September 26, 1978 - May 2, 2020 Melissa Lyn Wiard, 41, of Everett, WA, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1978, in Superior, MT. She graduated from Superior High School (MT). When she moved to the Seattle area she worked as an insurance claims processor for nine years before a change in career as a Medical Assistant in 2010. Melissa is survived by her mother, Rebecca Peters of WA; her father, Richard Wiard of MI; her brothers, James Wiard of NV and Tyson Wiard of SC; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her biological father, James Joseph Belcher III of Monroe, WA. Melissa never put off living life to its fullest. She enjoyed concerts, dancing, shopping, hiking, biking, watching Seahawks and hockey, and hanging out with friends and family. She also loved spending time with her two beloved pugs, Otis and Koda. She had a dream to help people and her compassionate spirit served her well in her field as a medical assistant. She was known for her gorgeous smile and infectious laugh which cheered you up and put everyone at ease and for which she will always be remembered. She was generous and made a positive impact on many people. She was loved by all of us and she will be cherished in our memories forever.