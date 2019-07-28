November 12, 1936 - July 7, 2019 Mel was born in Ord, NE and passed in Everett, WA. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Carol; and his children, Karen Peterson (Bob), Mike (Tina), Corey, Keith, Connie Scott; and son, Melvin (aka Eddie). He is also survived by his sisters, Terri Moen (Dennis) and Carrie Lou Black; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at their home in Snohomish on August 10, 2019 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019