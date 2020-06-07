Melvin David (Mel) Triezenberg March 10, 1932 - June 2, 2020 Melvin David ("Mel") Triezenberg, 88, of Everett, Washington, was gathered peacefully into the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior in the early hours of June 2, 2020, while at home with his loving wife of 68 years by his side. Born in Rochester, New York on March 10, 1932, Melvin was the youngest son and sixth of eight children born to the Rev. Hendrik "Henry J" Triezenberg of Oldenzijl, Groningen, Netherlands and Maria "Mary" Druif of Kalamazoo, Michigan. His father emigrated from the Netherlands to Kalamazoo as a young man with his parents and three younger sisters. Mel met his future wife, Arlene, when his father arrived as minister of the First Christian Reformed Church (CRC) of Everett from Rock Valley, IA in 1944. Both attended Everett Christian School (thru Grade 8) and then Everett High School; Mel receiving his high school diploma in 1949. Inspired by his mother's videography hobby, Mel worked as a teen developing film at Crown Image on Broadway. Along with his best friend, Herman Visscher, he joined the Air Force where he served as an aerial photographer on an overseas tour during the Korean War. On July 6, 1951 – prior to his deployment – Mel and Arlene married in Everett with his father officiating. Upon his return from Korea, Mel and Arlene lived in Madison, WI for a short period while Mel completed his service in the Air Force. A family soon started with the arrival of their first child, a daughter, in October of 1953. Four more children – two girls and two boys – would follow in short succession between 1955 and 1960. They were later blessed with two more boys, in 1964 and 1972. Mel was a lifelong member of the First CRC of Everett where he and Arlene served the larger church family in varied roles, including janitor, sound system operator, deacon and elder. Following 20+ years of employment with the Pacific Grinding Wheel Company, Mel lost his job when the company engaged in unfair labor practices in an attempt to break the union. Recovering from that setback, he found employment at the Snohomish County Public Utility District as a groundsman and warehouseman for over 20 years. He never regretted the long hours after big storms spent out in the field restoring vital power throughout the county. He loved driving the backroads and could always be counted on to find even the most out of the way locations. Throughout his life, Mel loved to spend time golfing, bowling and photographing family travels around the country with his vintage Bolsey camera. In later years, he would pick up his wife's enjoyment of flower gardening and always looked forward to his weekly time with "the guys" at their favorite coffee shop. His joy in life was infectious. Mel was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John of Niles, MI and wife Kathleen (Radway); Freda and husband Duncan McIntosh of Everett; Maynard of Winchester, IN; Theodore of Seattle, WA and wife Wilma (Van Beek); Henry of Elmhurst, IL; Jeanette and husband Elmer Decker of Alto, WI; and Marilyn Wiltjer of Cicero, IL. He is survived by his devoted wife, Arlene Elizabeth (Colyn) Triezenberg of Everett; children, Deborah and husband Gaylord Oberst of Fort Scott, KS, Mary and husband Mark Andrews of Mountain Home, TX, Edward and wife Allynlee (Hanbey) of Tulalip, WA, Bonnie and husband Scott Barnes of Pacific Palisades, CA, Thomas and wife Judith (Vreugdenhil) of Marysville, WA, James and wife Corena (Wall) of Marysville, WA, and Jeffrey and spouse Edward Sloop of Rolesville, NC; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Curless) Triezenberg of Pendleton, IN and LaVerne (Pruim) Triezenberg of Kalamazoo, MI; brother-in-law, Hank Wiltjer and wife Dorothy of Punta Gorda, FL; numerous nieces; nephews; and dear friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Everett Christian School in Mel's name. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from the hours of twelve to 4:00 p.m at Solie Funeral Home, 3301 Colby Ave., Everett. A Private Family Graveside Service will held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.