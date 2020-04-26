Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Edward Christianson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Christianson September 8, 1936 - March 26, 2020 Melvin Edward Christianson, 83 years of age from Snohomish, Washington died on March 26, 2020 at Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation assisted living where he was recovering from pneumonia. Melvin (Mel) was born in Everett, Washington on September 8, 1936 to Edward and Katherine Christianson. He graduated from Everett High School in 1955 and married Marianne Chester in December of that year. He briefly attended Western Washington State College before returning to Everett and starting his career as a carpenter. He and his family moved to the house he built in Snohomish in 1966. He married Joanne (Kramer) Christianson in 1974, and built another larger home for his blended/extended family in the mid 1990's. Mel was a carpenter and foreman for Sanford Wright Construction and later for the Everett School District. His last big project was as a construction supervisor for Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Family and his faith were two of the most important things to him. He and Joanne belonged to The Bridge Church (1st Baptist) in Snohomish for 46 years. In 1996 he was able to take most of his extended family to Hawaii for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Mel loved sports, and he avidly followed the Seahawks, Mariners, and Huskies. Mel is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Frank Christianson. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joanne Christianson; his sister, Nancy (Chuck) Lang of Everett; four children, Mark (Teresa) Christianson of Seattle, Marvin Christianson of Lake Stevens, Monte Christianson of Everett, and Maureen (Jim) Welborn of Lake Stevens; four stepchildren, Cindy (Dave) Martinez of Snohomish, Jeff (Nikki) Kramer of Sedro Wooley, Greg (Bobbi) Kramer of Kingston, and Todd (Lori) Kramer of Lake Stevens; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date at The Bridge Church in Snohomish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation.



