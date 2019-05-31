Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Norman Hoglund Mel Hoglund, 82, died peacefully on May 23, 2019 in Everett, WA, with is family at his side. A memorial service will be at 2pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Edmonds, WA. Melvin was born on January 19, 1937, in Everett to Edwin and Nora Hoglund. He spent his childhood and early years fishing in Skykomish, WA. At 27 he met and married Linda Kron. He worked in the lumber industry for almost forty years. Melvin loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, and loving their many pets. He is survived by his son, Norman Hoglund, wife, Terry, and grandchildren, Tanah May, Tyler, Haley; brother, Albert Hoglund and sisters, Betty Smalley and Linda Wilson.



